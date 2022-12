Adam Sandler poses at the premiere of the Netflix film “Hustle” at the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Adam Sandler is bringing his comedy show to Pittsburgh.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The show will consist of songs and his standup act.

Sandler will be performing at PPG Paints Arena on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

The show will be for 16 years old and up.

Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at ticketmaster.com. Presales will begin Thursday.