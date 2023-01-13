A former Pittsburgh Pirate favorite is returning to the Steel City.
According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Andrew McCutchen is set to return to the team as a free agent.
Jason Mackey, a Pirates beat writer says this will be a one year deal pending a physical
No details have been given on his salary at this time.
McCutchen was drafted by the Pirates in the first round of the 2005 draft.
He was a member on the Pirates from 2009-2017 where he won a National League MVP and was a five time All-Star.
This is a developing story, stick with 7News for updates.