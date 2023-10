Former Pittsburgh Steeler Antonio Brown was arrested over the weekend.

According to multiple news outlets, Brown was arrested in Flordia over unpaid child support.

Brown was allegedly booked into the jail around midnight on Sunday at the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Brown was allegedly released on a $15,000 bond.

According to TMZ, Brown allegedly owes $31,000 to his ex Wiltrice Jackson.

Brown has been out of the NFL since 2021.