An arrest warrant has been issued for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

According to TMZ an arrest warrant was issued for Brown after an alleged domestic dispute with the mother of his children.

Brown allegedly threw a shoe that hit a woman he had children with, in the ponytail.

The outlet also says Brown would not speak to police and threw the woman’s items into the street.

The official charge for Brown according to TMZ is a misdemeanor domestic violence battery.