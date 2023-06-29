PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTRF) – Hazy-looking skies and poor air quality are coming just in time for one of the busiest travel weekends of the year.

People are taking off for the 4th of July holiday or vacations and in parts of the country the air quality is impacting flights.

At the Pittsburgh International Airport, it seemed to be business as usual on Thursday morning as passengers were getting reach to catch their planes.

Officials from the airport say they’ve had no major cancellations and delays so far and they expect operations to run smoothly into the weekend.

“Air quality hasn’t impacted operations here in Pittsburgh. I know other places are different. They’re a little bit closer to the Canadian border, but in terms of flights operating, leaving here, no problems.” Matt Neistein, Manager of Public Affairs, Pittsburgh International Airport

No matter when your flight is scheduled to leave, Neistein reminds air travelers to still arrive at the airport in plenty of time.

Security lines can get backed up with an increased number of travelers coming through, so just be prepared.