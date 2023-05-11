A man is being charged after making bomb threats at Pittsburgh International Airport after he arrived late and missed boarding.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to news partners KDKA and WTAE, Hossein Dehnavifard, an Iranian national who was flying to Iran, was arrested after he told those at the airport that he had a bomb in his checked bag.

The outlets report that more than 100 passengers who were on an American Airlines flight to Philadelphia had to leave the plane so it could be searched.

Officials, with the help of K-9s and X-ray machines, did not find a threat of a bomb.

Dehnavifard is charged with terroristic threats and threats to use weapons of mass destruction. He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail