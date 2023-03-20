PITTSBURGH- Bordas & Bordas is pleased to announce the addition of attorney Tom Anderson.

Anderson joins the firm after spending the last 26 years with Thomson, Rhodes, & Cowie in Pittsburgh, PA, where he was a partner. He is a 1997 graduate of Duquesne Law School, where he was a member of the Law Review. Anderson has obtained plaintiff’s verdicts at trial in excess of $3 Million and $2 Million, and has tried over 30 jury trials throughout his career. He is a Pennsylvania Super Lawyer, has been named to Best Lawyers in America in Pennsylvania and Pittsburgh, and is an Academy of Trial Lawyers of Allegheny County Fellow. He will work out of the firm’s Pittsburgh office.

Managing Partner Jamie Bordas is pleased with the law firm’s new addition.

“We are excited to welcome Tom to our Pittsburgh office,” Bordas said. “He brings decades of experience and knowledge to our talented team of attorneys.”

Anderson is excited to start this new chapter of his legal career with Bordas & Bordas.

“I am excited to continue my career at Bordas & Bordas,” Anderson said. “The firm has a long history of success and I look forward to being a part of the firm’s future.” Bordas & Bordas is a plaintiff’s litigation law firm based in Wheeling, W.Va., with offices in Pittsburgh, St. Clairsville, Ohio and Moundsville, W.Va. The firm’s attorneys practice throughout the region in diverse areas of law and are licensed in West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas.