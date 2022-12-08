PITTSBURGH — Clearview Federal Credit Union is hosting the clients and leadership of Life’sWork to participate in the ceremonial tree lighting of the largest Christmas tree in Pennsylvania at Kennywood’s Holiday Lights.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Holiday Lights at Kennywood features more than two million twinkling lights, more than 20 rides, seasonal shows, and festive holiday treats. Following the tree-lighting ceremony, the group will be treated to Dinner with Santa and an evening to enjoy the park.

Clearview is the tree-lighting sponsor of Kennywood’s Holiday Lights. Life’sWork of Western PA is a non-profit organization empowering people to live the life they choose. They partner with people with disabilities, people with other barriers, young adults, children, and families to pursue their hopes and dreams through strengthening workplace abilities, building life skills, and developing meaningful relationships.

Pittsburgh’s Home for the Holidays is open select nights from December 9 through January 1. Visit www.kennywood.com for more information, including tickets and season passes.