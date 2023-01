The rock band Coheed and Cambria are coming back to Pittsburgh with the Neverender: No World For The Waking Mind tour

The band said they will perform No World for Tomorrow in full with a ‘strong mix from A Window of the Waking Mind’

Special guest on the tour will include DEAFHEAVEN

The tour will hit Pittsburgh on April 30 at Stage AE.

Tickets go on sale January 27 at 10am.