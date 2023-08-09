PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) – One of the biggest faces in country music right now is returning to her roots of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for a postgame concert at PNC Park.

Country singer/songwriter Gabby Barrett has seen much success in the music industry after placing third on American Idol, to now living in Nashville and being the first female Country artist to top 10 million single week streams for her hit song “I Hope” featuring Charlie Puth.

She began her singing career around the age of 9, singing the national anthem at Pirate Games right on the same field she will return to on August 11th.

”It’s definitely a 180 moment for me, for sure. I just remember stepping on the field so many times to sing the National Anthem and being so nervous and just learning like, the basics of handling a microphone and singing acappella and what that felt like and what that meant. So, it was it was a lot of just those original feelings that I remember learning about singing. I’m excited to see familiar faces. Hometown shows are always extremely fun, and I can’t wait to do it.” Gabby Barrett – American Country Singer/Songwriter

Her newest single “Glory Days” is out now as Gabby Barrett is working on her second album.

Tickets to her postgame concert at the Cincinnati Reds vs. Pittsburgh Pirates game on August 11th can be purchased at pirates.com/gabby.