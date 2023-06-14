If you don’t have a ticket to Taylor Swift in Pittsburgh this weekend, Acrisure Statdium wants you to avoid the area.

“We know all too well how much everyone wants to hear @taylorswift13, but please don’t gather outside of the stadium if you do not have a ticket for,” Acrisure Stadium tweeted.

Tickets for the event are sold out and Pittsburgh Public Safety says the Stadium area and North Shore will be at maximum capacity and additional foot and vehicle traffic will only create gridlock and slow down the entrance and exit process at the venue.

Parking lots open at 1:30 pm for the Taylor Swift shows with gates opening at 4:30 pm and the show starting at 6:30 pm.

Acrisure Stadium says to plan for heavy traffic on all roads, with the heaviest volume anticipated between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. Allow ample drive time and arrive no later than 4:30 p.m. to minimize the potential for delays.

The stadium says parking lots surrounding the area could cost up to $50 and fans are encouraged to use North Shore parking lots, including the Champions Garage. The majority of the Pittsburgh Parking Authority garages downtown will have a rate of $8 or less for event day parking.