Drake is teaming up for a tour with J Cole and coming to Pittsburgh.

The “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” will be coming to the PPG Paints Arena on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

The duo also added a second date, the next night, on Saturday February 17.

General tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday. Click here for information.

The new tour follows Drake’s return to the stage with his 2023 “It’s All A Blur” tour where he played 50 sold out shows.