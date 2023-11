Drake is teaming up for a tour with J Cole and coming to Pittsburgh.

The “It’s All A Blur Tour – Big As The What?” will be coming to the PPG Paints Arena on Friday, Feb. 16, 2024.

FILE – In this June 27, 2015 file photo, Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, London. Drake could have offered Super Bowl week concertgoers just a few songs, but the rapper-singer instead delivered a healthy dose of his hits. The multi-Grammy winner had many jostling for position to watch him perform at “h.wood Homecoming” at the Scottsdale Hangar One on Friday, Feb. 10, 2023. (Photo by Jonathan Short/Invision/AP, File)

Presale starts at 11 am. Wednesday. General tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Friday. Click here for information.

The new tour follows Drake’s return to the stage with his 2023 “It’s All A Blur” tour where he played 50 sold out shows.