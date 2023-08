Comedian Eric Andre is bringing his “Explosion” tour to the Ohio Valley.

Andre will be in Pittsburgh on October 31 at Stage AE.

LOS ANGELES, CA – (Photo by David Buchan/Getty Images)

Tickets for the show go on sale on August 30 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range from $55.00 – $85.00.

Andre is known for being the host of his own sketch comedy show, The Eric Andre Show, the host of The Prank Panel, and movies such as Jackass and The Lion King.

No information on what is expected on the “Explosion” tour was given at this time.