Over five pop punk bands will be joining forces and going on tour around the United States and will be making a stop in Pittsburgh.

Fall Out Boy and Jimmy Eat World will join The Maine, Hot Mulligan, Daisy Grenade, and Games We Play will come to Pittsburgh on March 27 at PPG Paints Arena as part of the So Much For (2Our) Dust Tour.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Musicians Patrick Stump, Andy Hurley, Pete Wentz and Joe Trohman of Fall Out Boy attend Q102s Jingle Ball 2013 presented by Bernie Robbins Jewelers, at Wells Fargo Center on December 4, 2013 in Philadelphia, PA. (Photo by Jeff Fusco/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

Tickets for the show go on sale on Friday, September 15 at 10 am.

If you can’t make the Pittsburgh show, you can also see the concert in Columbus, Ohio. on March 29 at the Schottenstein Center.

