Falling In Reverse will be joining Ice Nine Kills this summer for the POPULAR MONSTOUR.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Those in the Ohio Valley will have the opportunity to see the tour in two different locations, with a reasonable drive, in Pittsburgh and Charleston, West Virginia.

The tour will be in Charleston, West Virginia on June 26 and Pittsburgh, PA on July 5.

In Charleston, the two bands will be joined by Slaughter To Prevail & Catch Your Breath.

In Pittsburgh, the two bands will be joined by Underoath & Crown the Empire.

Presale starts at 2pm ET today with code “POPULAR” at fallinginreverse.com