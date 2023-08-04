PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County Police Department officers working at Pittsburgh International Airport were called to assist with a dog found unattended in a stroller on airport property.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The thread of the posts (formerly Tweets) chronicles the series of events as they unfolded at Pittsburgh International.

The posts show that officers were able to locate a microchip on the dog, but attempts to reach the owner were unsuccessful.

Investigators later learned that airline officials told the dog’s owner that the dog needed to be placed in a crate in order to fly.

ACPD later says that the investigation revealed the owner had abandoned the dog near short-term parking and boarded their flight.

Police say they contacted the state dog warden to turn the dog over safely.

A charge of animal abandonment is expected to be filed against the owner by the dog warden.

7News will follow this story to give you updates as they come.

(Video in the story shows the top stories for Friday, August 4, 2023)