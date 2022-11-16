PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — Alleged terroristic threats were lodged from a former employee of the Pittsburgh Rivers Casino to their former boss, and the employee is now charged with harassment.

According to WTAE, the former employee, Thomas Fiore, 41, of Glassport, allegedly sent a text to a former co-worker that included a threat to his former boss.

The alleged text read, “I always have a baseball bat in the truck of my car. If I ever see [him] anywhere, he better run for his life. Between street justice and legal justice, everybody is gonna get what’s coming to them.”

Police say Fiore was fired from the casino in September and was banned from the property for life. He was warned not to contact any employees. The alleged text happened after he was fired.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Fiore in December.