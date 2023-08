Olympic gold medalist and WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be in the Ohio Valley for a meet and greet.

Angle will be at the GNC on McKnight Road in Pittsburgh on August 27 from 2 p.m.-4 pm.

GNC says if you grab any Kurt Angle product, he will autograph it.

Angle, who is from Pittsburgh PA, won the gold medal in the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games. He was inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame in 2017.