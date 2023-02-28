The famous statue of Franco Harris that greeted travelers as they arrived at the Pittsburgh International Airport (PIT) has been moved.

Not only did the Franco Harris statue get moved but so did the statues of George Washington and Nellie Bly.

After Harris died in December, PIT said fans were flocking to the Airport’s Airside Terminal to pay their respects.

They even said people inundated the airport with requests to get through the security checkpoint even though they had not bought a plane ticket because they wanted to visit the figure, requests PIT says they could not grant.

For the reason, all three statues were moved in the airport to the Landside Terminal where visitors can see them every day, with or without a ticket.

“Franco Harris was a man of the people, and we wanted to give fans access to him regardless of whether they’re traveling or not,” said Keny Marshall, Arts & Culture Manager at the airport. “He represents so many of the best parts of Pittsburgh, and now his statue is doing that in a much more prominent position.”

In partnership with the Heinz History Center, which loans the figures to the airport, staff built out a space for the figures behind the Information Desk near the primary TSA checkpoint in the Landside Terminal.

The Harris statue, which was first stationed at the airport nearly 20 years ago, underwent a full refurbishment in 2019. It has become a beacon of sorts for Pittsburghers and Steelers fans who “know they’re home” when they see Franco.