Three of Pittsburgh’s museums will round out the summer by joining together for a

unique free-admission offer, ‘3 for Free.’

The Andy Warhol Museum, Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh and the Heinz History

Center will be open to visitors free of charge every operating day throughout the month of

August 2023. ‘3 For Free’ will celebrate the museums’ recognition among the nation’s best.

All three museums recently won honors from USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards as

some of the finest in the country. Online voters recognized The Warhol (4th in Best Art

Museums), History Center (2nd in Best History Museums) and Children’s Museum (2nd in

Best Children’s Museums). Pittsburgh was the only city to see three different museums

honored in the top five.

“We are extremely fortunate to have such great cultural institutions in this city, county and

region, and thanks to the USA TODAY Readers’ Choice Awards, we know that many outside

of this area agree,” said County Executive Rich Fitzgerald. “Just as important as the national

honors, are the support that we receive from those who call this community home. Kudos to

RAD as well as The Andy Warhol Museum, the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, and the

Heinz History Center for providing this opportunity for our residents to enjoy each of these

world-class institutions for free during August.”



Visitors seeking free tickets during the ‘3 For Free’ month are encouraged to book online at

each museum’s website – the best way to guarantee admission on what are expected to be

busy days. The new offer will be in addition to the annual free-admission RAD Days, which will

begin in September at more assets throughout Allegheny County.