Heinz Field requiring masks for Pittsburgh Steelers game

Pittsburgh

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Heinz Field are requiring masks for fans on their upcoming preseason game vs the Detriot Lions on August 21.

Masks will be required regardless of vaccination status for all guests, staff, and vendors at Heinz Field.

The masks will be needed at indoor club levels, Steelers Pro Shops, restrooms, elevators, and other enclosed spaces.

Maks are not required in the concourse areas including the FedEx Great Hall or in the upper and lower seating bowls of the stadium as well as outside club seating and suites with the windows open.

No vaccination proof to enter the stadium will be required.

