Do you miss the smell of snack bar from the Hills Department Store? If you’re answer is yes, you’re in luck!

Jason Powell from Aliquippa told ABC News Partner WTAE that he plans to create a snack bar, food truck style, that will travel to former Hills store location and serve treats from the department stores snack bar.

Powell says he plans to sell the snack bar favorites: hot dogs, cotton candy and pretzels.

Powell says he plans to launch the food trucks in the spring of 2023.

7News will update with dates and times in 2023