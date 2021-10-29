Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh brings back manager after racist allegations

A manager at a favorite Ohio Valley restaurant and bar has been reinstated after racist allegations.
The Hofbräuhaus in Pittsburgh says they are bringing back a manager after the Pittsburgh City Paper reported the manager used racial slurs while black musicians were performing at the Barrel & Flow craft beer festival on Sept. 12.
On Thursday Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh released a statement regarding the manager being brought back to work.
“The investigation included interviewing all available witnesses, reviewing video tapes, inspecting communications, and reviewing pertinent documents,” reads an Oct. 28 statement from Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh posted on social media. “While the investigation is ongoing, in the absence of evidence corroborating the allegations, the Hofbräuhaus has decided to provisionally reinstate its manager. We hope to finalize the investigation shortly.”