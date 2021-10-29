Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh brings back manager after racist allegations

MUNICH, GERMANY – SEPTEMBER 23: The front of the Hofbraeuhaus tent, a famous tent for food and beer, at the Oktoberfest on September 23, 2007 in Munich, Germany. During the Oktoberfest, known as the biggest beer festival worldwide, around estimated six million visitors will enjoy Bavarian beer in huge tents and attending roller coasters on the fairgrounds. (Photo by Getty Images/Getty Images)

A manager at a favorite Ohio Valley restaurant and bar has been reinstated after racist allegations.

Still working to get to the bottom of things, but didn't want to ignore the atrocious RACISM of @HofbrauhausPITT during @barrelandflow and apologize to the staff, artists, & attendees affected by it. — Day (@BraceyDuJour) September 15, 2021

The Hofbräuhaus in Pittsburgh says they are bringing back a manager after the Pittsburgh City Paper reported the manager used racial slurs while black musicians were performing at the Barrel & Flow craft beer festival on Sept. 12.

On Thursday Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh released a statement regarding the manager being brought back to work.

“The investigation included interviewing all available witnesses, reviewing video tapes, inspecting communications, and reviewing pertinent documents,” reads an Oct. 28 statement from Hofbräuhaus Pittsburgh posted on social media. “While the investigation is ongoing, in the absence of evidence corroborating the allegations, the Hofbräuhaus has decided to provisionally reinstate its manager. We hope to finalize the investigation shortly.”