The Pittsburgh Steelers are still in contention to make the the NFL playoffs after defeating the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday 30-20.

The Steelers have a 54% chance to make the playoffs, according to the New York Times simulator.

How do the Pittsburgh Steelers make the playoffs?

The first scenario starts with a win on Saturday vs. the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.

Next the Steelers will need some help from other teams. Here is the full list of scenarios for the Steelers to make the playoffs:

1. Steelers win and Buffalo loss to Miami or

2. Steelers win and Jacksonville loss/tie to Tennessee or

3. Steelers win and Indianapolis-Houston ends in a tie or

4. Steelers tie and Indianapolis and Houston do not end in a tie and Jacksonville loss or

5. (Even with a Steelers loss) Indianapolis and Houston does not end in a tie, Jacksonville loss and Denver win.