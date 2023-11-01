Most of the Ohio Valley is considered Pittsburgh Steeler territory and if you like to watch Steeler games at home, you might be spending more money to watch Thursday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Tennessee Titans will face off against each other on Thursday night at 8:15 PM but that game will not be not cable tv, such as local CBS or ABC nor will it be on NFL NFL Network or NFL Sunday Ticket.

The only way to watch the Steeler game on Thursday is through Prime Video streaming service.

NFL Thursday Night Football kicked off its exclusive streaming partnership with Amazon Prime last season.

Currently, you can sign up for a 30 day free trial by clicking here but if you don’t cancel you’re free trial, you will be charged the full monthly price.

The Steelers (4-3) are coming off a 20-10 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. The Titans (3-4) defeated the Atlanta Falcons 28-23 on Sunday.