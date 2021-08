PITTSBURGH, PA – OCTOBER 01: Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis addresses fans at Heinz Field during a ceremony for the presentation of his Hall of Fame ring during halftime of the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens at Heinz Field on October 1, 2015 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

Hall of Famer and former Pittsburgh Steelers running back Jerome Bettis spoke to WTAE about his restaurant on North Shore and said his “Jerome Bettis’ Grille 36” probably won’t re-open.

“No, I don’t think the restaurant is going to come back. It’s been so many issues that we’ve had to deal with and I think it’s probably, you know, best to have said our last goodbyes,” Bettis said.

The Bus’s restaurant has been closed since March of 2020.