The Jonas Brothers are returning to Pittsburgh this September.

“The Tour” will be at the PPG Paints Arena on September 25.

The brothers are expected to perform five albums every night.

Fans can register now through Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. for the Verified Fan presale by clicking this link.

A limited number of tickets will be available during the general on-sale, beginning on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 10 a.m. at jonasbrothers.com.