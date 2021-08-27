Kennywood changing Phantom Fright Nights to Phantom Fall Fest

Kennywood is changing the Phantom Fright Night event to Phantom Fall Fest.

What’s different about Phantom Fall Fest? Visitors will now get access to the park all day, giving them ride time during daylight before the haunting begins at night.

It will be open on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from Oct. 1 to Oct. 31. Park hours will be 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays, 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturdays, and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sundays.

The event will also feature a new lineup of food and drinks that will include turkey legs, pumpkin funnel cakes, seasonal beers, and specialty cocktails, Kennywood said.

Tickets for the event will come soon on the Kennywood site. Those who will buy a 2022 season pass will get into Phantom Fall Fest for free