PITTSBURGH (WTRF) –

The competition was fierce Friday night at Kennywood’s first-ever Phantom’s Worm Challenge.

Five brave and hungry souls took on the worm-eating contest and competed for 2024 Season Passes, a Kennywood merch pack, and most notably, the accolade of worm-eating glory.

The courageous few slurped down 10 worms in record time, with a photo finish.

The Phantom’s Worm Challenge began the third weekend of Phantom Fall Fest, the park’s Halloween event which features six horrifying haunts, four sinister scare zones and 13 terrifying rides in the dark.

New for 2023, thrill-seekers are invited to venture into the nightmarish rabbit hole of mAlice in Wonderland Unleashed, where unsuspecting visitors travel into a labyrinth of dark and twisted memories of Alice’s time in Wonderland.