Kennywood letting fans choose the color of The Phantom’s Revenge

It’s been a staple of Kennywood for the last three decades, The Phantom’s Revenge.

Those in charge at Kennywood think it’s time for The Phantom’s Revenge to get a major update and they’re letting the fans decide. Petrifying Purple or Terrifying Teal.

This upcoming off-season, the entire coaster will receive a fresh coat of paint. Its signature black supports will remain, but the fans will decide on the color of the Phantom’s track 

Fans can vote once a day through Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

If you’re wanting to vote, you can do so here.

