Kennywood, Sandcastle to bring back mask policy in certain areas

Kennywood and Sandcastle have announced that they are changing their indoor mask policy.

The mask mandate will start on August 3, requiring all guests to wear masks in all indoor areas only.

Spokesman Nick Paradise says, “We continue to follow the guidelines set by the CDC, When we asked him how they will enforce this, he said the park plans to have masks available for anyone who doesn’t have one and, “We expect people to follow the rules.”

The parks will continue to monitor the rising cases of COVID-19 in the area and reevaluate as things continue.