Former professional wrestler and Olympic Gold Medalist is needing the public’s help for his brother.

Angle said his brother Eric has cancer in his left kidney and he needs a donor as soon as possible.

Eric is Kurt’s older brother and claims that they are like twins.

Kurt said he was tested recently and is not a match for his brother and others have reached out too but no match for a kidney has been found at this time.

Kurt says Eric has been married for 16 years and has two stepchildren.

Eric is receiving treatment at UPMC in Pittsburgh, if you are interested in donating please click here.

