When you think of food festivals, are pickles on that list?

According to USA Today, it sure is.

Picklesburgh in Pittsburgh was ranked the Best Specialty Food Festival in 2023 by USA Today.

This is the 3rd year in a row that Picklesburgh has won the award.

“Picklesburgh bills itself as “The Destination for All Things Pickled” for one weekend each July. Pittsburgh’s Roberto Clemente Bridge transforms into Picklesburgh, complete with a giant flying Heinz pickle balloon. Attendees can expect an assortment of foods and cocktails that feature pickled ingredients, as well as live demos and pickle merchandise,” says USA Today.

Picklesburgh is back again in 2023 and will be held on Friday, July 21 through Sunday, July 23