A Washington County, Pa., man was prevented from bringing his gun onto his flight by Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers at Pittsburgh International Airport on Christmas.

The man, a resident of McMurray, Pa., was caught with a .380 caliber handgun loaded with six bullets among his carry-on items.

The name of the man was not released.

The good catch by TSA officers brings the total number of guns caught at the airport’s checkpoints to 44 so far this year, nine more than the previous record of 35 firearms caught in 2019.

“Our TSA officers work on holidays so that others may travel to visit family and friends,” said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA’s Federal Security Director for the airport. “Their continued vigilance to ensure that people can get to their destinations safely is demonstrated daily and Christmas day was no exception when they prevented a traveler from bringing a loaded handgun onto a flight. It’s absolutely unforgivable to bring a firearm to a security checkpoint. Responsible gun owners do not bring their guns to a checkpoint because they know the proper way to pack a firearm for a flight. This individual carelessly introduced an unnecessary risk into the airport environment and as a result he will face a stiff Federal financial penalty that will likely cost him thousands of dollars.”

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms only in checked baggage if they are unloaded and packed in a hard-sided locked case. Then the locked case should be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website.

Bringing a gun to an airport checkpoint carries a federal civil penalty because TSA reserves the right to issue a civil penalty to travelers who have guns and gun parts with them at a checkpoint. Civil penalties for bringing a weapon into a checkpoint can reach up to $15,000, depending on the specific weapon and the circumstances. This applies to travelers with or without concealed gun carry permits because even though an individual may have a concealed carry permit, it does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. This also applies to travelers who are enrolled in the TSA PreCheck® program, who will lose their TSA PreCheck privileges if they bring a gun to a checkpoint.