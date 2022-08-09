PITTSBURGH, PA (WTRF) — The Pittsburgh Film Office, on behalf of DeLisi Creative, is looking for Pittsburgh natives to cast in Ethan Coen’s new comedy road trip film.

The untitled road trip comedy follows two queer young women in “99 on a road trip from Philadelphia to Tallahassee.

An open casting call will be held on Saturday, August 20, 2022, for non-speaking and speaking roles.

Non-speaking roles include various pedestrians, restaurant and airport patrons, police officers, airport employees, and many more.

Speaking roles include waiters, maids, bellboys, and many more.

To submit you must email castingpennsylvania@gmail.com your first and last name, the role you are looking at if you are UNION or NON-UNION, and if you can work in the Pittsburgh area, no travel will be compensated.

You will also have to attach 3 to 4 full body and face close-ups pictures that show off your personality.