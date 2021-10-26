Mac Miller drug supplier pleads guilty

One of the three men charged in the death of rapper Mac Miller has plead guilty according to TMZ.
TMZ says Stephen Walter entered a guilty plea on one count of distribution of fentanyl.
Walter’s other charge conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance was dropped.
TMZ is also reporting that lawyers for Walter indirectly gave Mac’s alleged dealer, Cameron James Pettit, deadly Percocet tablets that would eventually kill Mac Miller.
The men face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and the potential for life without parole if convicted of either of the charges related to Miller’s death.
Miller whose real name was Malcolm James Myers McCormick was a Pittsburgh native.