Mac Miller drug supplier pleads guilty

FILE – In this Oct. 2, 2016 file photo, Mac Miller performs at the 2016 The Meadows Music and Arts Festivals at Citi Field in Flushing, New York. Authorities say an Arizona man has become the second person arrested on drug charges in the investigation of the overdose death of the rapper. Havasu City, Ariz., police said Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, that Ryan Reavis has been charged with possession of marijuana and prescription drugs. (Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File)

One of the three men charged in the death of rapper Mac Miller has plead guilty according to TMZ.

TMZ says Stephen Walter entered a guilty plea on one count of distribution of fentanyl.

Walter’s other charge conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance was dropped.

TMZ is also reporting that lawyers for Walter indirectly gave Mac’s alleged dealer, Cameron James Pettit, deadly Percocet tablets that would eventually kill Mac Miller.

The men face a mandatory minimum sentence of 20 years in federal prison and the potential for life without parole if convicted of either of the charges related to Miller’s death.

Miller whose real name was Malcolm James Myers McCormick was a Pittsburgh native.