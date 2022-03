The new leader of new pop-punk, Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) is coming back to Pittsburgh with his “Mainstream Sellout Tour.”

The tour will feature special guests: Travis Barker and WILLOW.

MGK will be performing at at PPG Paints Arena on Aug. 2.

Tickets go on sale at Ticketmaster.com Friday, March 25 at 10 a.m, which is the same day his new album,“Mainstream Sellout,” is set to be released.