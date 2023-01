(WTRF) Madonna will be going on tour in 2023 with the the Celebration Tour.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The tour is expected to highlight her greatest hits of the past 40 years.

Special guests on the tour include Bob the Drag Queen a.k.a. Caldwell Tidicue.

Madonna will be performing at the PPG Paints Arena on August 7th.

Tickets for then event goes on sale January 27th at 10am. You can purchase tickets here.

The last time Madonna was in Pittsburgh was in 2012.