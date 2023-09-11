A man has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a vendor when he tried to steal bears during the Pitt Panthers game on Saturday.

According to news outlets, 22-year-old Ryan McKinley, from Glenshaw PA, is being charged after he allegedly took four beers from a vendor at Acrisure Stadium near section 119 without paying.

McKinley allegedly shoved the vendor against a cooler after an employee tried to stop him. McKinley then took the vendor to the ground and punched the vendor in the back of the head, according to news outlets.

McKinley is being charged with robbery and assault.

Pitt plays the West Virginia Mountaineers on Saturday in Morgantown, WV.