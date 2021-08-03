Man claiming to be Jesus stabs 3 in home near Pittsburgh

CARRICK, Penn. A man claiming to be Jesus stabbed three people an apartment on Monday and hid until he was taken into custody by Pittsburgh police.

The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports the man is being charged with three counts of attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

One of the injured victims told officers he offered the suspect a place to stay at the apartment in Carrick because he was homeless.

He said in the early morning they were talking until the suspect said he was Jesus and began stabbing people.

The suspect was taken into custody and it was not immediately clear that he has an attorney to represent him.