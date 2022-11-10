PITTSBURGH (WTRF) — A plot to bomb the North Side church has ended with a judge’s sentence for a refugee Syrian.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The 24-year-old, Mustafa Mousab Alowemer will spend more than 17 years behind bars.

Pleading guilty last year to attempting to provide “material support” to ISIS after plotting to blow up the Legacy International Worship Center.

The FBI Pittsburgh Joint Terrorism Task Force, investigation revealed that Alowemer, inspired by ISIS, had plotted to place a bomb on the church, according to KDKA.

Alowemer said he wanted to “take revenge for our brothers in Nigeria.” by targeting the church.