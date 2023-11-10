PITTSBURGH — A man was stabbed after he asked for the remote from a women when he wanted to watch tv and she wanted to listen to music.

A criminal complaint has been filed in Pittsburgh after an alleged stabbing incident in the Bedford Dwellings neighborhood.

According to news affiliate WTAE, the incident happened around 12:15 a.m. November 7, when, according to the victim, Michelle Robinson stabbed him after he repeatedly asked for the remote that she was keeping in her purse.

Court paperwork obtained by WTAE states the third time the victim asked for the remote, Robinson pulled a knife and stabbed him in the hand.

The documents show that Robinson had initially told officers that the victim stabbed himself but later said the victim assaulted her and let it slip that she did stab him.

According to the police report, Robinson wanted to listen to music, but the victim wanted to watch football.

