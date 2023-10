Mariah Carey has announced her 13-date Christmas Tour.

Carey will be coming to Pittsburgh at the PPG Paints Arena on December 5.

Mariah Carey, seen here performing her Christmas hits in 2019, has teamed with McDonald’s for the brand’s latest celebrity-backed promotion. (Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images)

“Yes, the actual defrosting has begun! Announcing the MERRY CHRISTMAS ONE AND ALL Tour,” Carey tweeted on Monday.

Tickets for the tour go on sale on October 6 at 10 a.m.