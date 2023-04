Pittsburgh Police say a missing teen from their area could be in West Virginia.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Arden Murdock,16, was last seen in the Squirrel Hill area on April 11.

Arden is 5’3″ tall, 103 pounds, with red/dark brown hair, and brown eyes with transitioning prescription glasses.

Arden was last seen wearing an oversized brown hooded sweatshirt, black sweats with mushrooms on them, and black high-top Converse shoes, according to police.

If you have any information please call (412) 323-7141 or 9-1-1.