Looking for something to do on Mother’s Day? The Pittsburgh Zoo is offering free general admission to mothers on Mother’s Day.

Mothers of all generations receive free general admission to the Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium when accompanied by their children.

The park will be open on Sunday, May 14th from 9:30 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

For those wondering, The Pittsburgh Zoo & Aquarium also allows fathers to get in free to the zoo on Father’s Day in June.