If you’re looking for last-minute Taylor Swift tickets, get ready to spend a lot of money.
Taylor Swift is coming to Pittsburgh for two sold-out shows at Acrisure Stadium on June 16 and 17.
If you’re wanting to tag along with some other “Swifties” get ready to spend over $1,000 for a ticket.
As of Thursday, June 15, the cheapest ticket for a Taylor Swift show is $1,026 for Friday’s show on StubHub but that comes with a restricted view in the “nosebleeds”
The cheapest ticket for a view that’s not restricted? $1,282, also in the nosebleeds.
If you’re a hardcore fan and want to be up close to Swift in the front sections get ready to spend $2,992, but if that ticket gets sold, you’re going to spend over $4,000.
The Saturday show is a little more expensive.
Those wanting to get into the show without a restricted view will be $1,282.
If you’re heading to the show, get all the information on parking, gate openings, and bag policy here.