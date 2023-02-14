A new adults only location is opening up for you and your friends.
Puttery, says they are a modern spin on mini-golf for adults only with craft cocktails and upscale eats.
Puttery is opening a location in Pittsburgh, in the Strip District, on February 17.
The Pittsburgh location will have three 9-hole courses that include the library, the lodge and the garage.
Each course is $18 a person and is expected to take 3-45 minutes to complete.
Reservations are not needed but recommended.
More information can be found on the Puttery website.