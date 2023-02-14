A new adults only location is opening up for you and your friends.

Puttery, says they are a modern spin on mini-golf for adults only with craft cocktails and upscale eats.

Puttery is opening a location in Pittsburgh, in the Strip District, on February 17.

The Pittsburgh location will have three 9-hole courses that include the library, the lodge and the garage.

Each course is $18 a person and is expected to take 3-45 minutes to complete.

Reservations are not needed but recommended.

More information can be found on the Puttery website.