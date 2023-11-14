Oliver Anthony is going on a national tour and will be making stops in West Virginia and Pittsburgh.

Anthony will be in Huntington WV on May 3 at the Mountain Health Arena and Lewisburg, West on August 16 for the West Virginia State Fair and also on May 3 in Huntington WV and in Pittsburgh June 28 at Stage AE.

“I am getting flooded with messages about where to find 2024 tour tickets. Everything is listed on the website,” Anthony said in statement.

You can get tickets for the Out Of The Woods Tour here.