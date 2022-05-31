Police in Pittsburgh have arrested a man that allegedly killed a 1-year-old in a drive-by shooting.

Londell Falconer, 26, has been charged with homicide and criminal conspiracy.

Officers were called to an intersection not far from Market Square and the PPG Place complex at around 2:45 p.m. Sunday on a report that an infant had been shot.

Cmdr. Cristyn Zett said shorty afterward there were “numerous 911 calls for shots fired in the area.” Zett said the baby boy, 18-month-old De’Avry Thomas, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pittsburgh police say they are also looking for Markez Anger, 23, who is being charged with criminal homicide, criminal conspiracy and firearms offense.